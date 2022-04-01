Verbatim: New schedule for health department's COVID-19 testing site

The Allen County Department of Health issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne (April 1, 2022) -- The Allen County Department of Health free public COVID-19 testing site will revise its operating schedule starting Monday, April 4.

The site, 5750 Falls Drive, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has decreased significantly amid a drop in coronavirus cases and the increased availability of at-home, rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health will continue to offer free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests at the site.

The public testing site will close Friday, May 27.

The Department of Health has operated several free testing sites since Oct. 1, 2020. The Falls Drive site opened in September to continue free testing services five days per week.

More than 104,000 Allen County residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19 – about 55,000 through PCR testing and 49,000 via rapid testing.

Free COVID-19 tests are available at nearly 600 locations in Indiana, including about 30 in Allen County.

Appointments can be made at www.allencountyhealth.com/get-tested/covid-19-testing/ and https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/.

Free at-home tests can be ordered at www.covidtests.gov/.