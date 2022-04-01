Holcomb directs flags to be lowered to honor fallen Fort Wayne Marine

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff statewide to honor the life and sacrifice of Marine Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, the governor's office said today.

Tomkiewicz died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway.

Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Sunday, the statement said. It said Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.