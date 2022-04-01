Friday, April 01, 2022 7:45 am
5 hurt in Adams van-buggy crash
The Journal Gazette
Five occupants of a horse-drawn buggy were injured Thursday night when their buggy was involved in a crash with a van near Berne, the Adams County sheriff's department said today.
The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Indiana 218 east of County Road 000, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said a van operated by a 44-year-old Bryant, Indiana, man was traveling east on Indiana 218, about a quarter-mile east of County Road 000, when it collided with the rear of a buggy operated by Noah J.S. Schwartz, 34, of rural Adams County.
Schwartz, his wife, Mary, 27, two juvenile boys and a juvenile girl were all ejected from the buggy, the sheriff's department said. It said they were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital by Adams County EMS; the van's driver declined medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's department said. It was also assisted by Indiana State Police, Berne and Geneva police, and Berne firefighters.
