Friday, April 01, 2022 6:55 am
Trail construction to close Lake Avenue section
The Journal Gazette
Westbound Lake Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road from Monday through May 18 during construction of the Lake Avenue Trail, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Coliseum, State Boulevard and Hobson, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the department at 427-1172.
