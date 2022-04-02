Late night laughs

Time to burn

“The House committee is investigating whether (Donald) Trump used burner phones (during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection). It's always reassuring when a president acts like a character in 'The Wire.' ” – Jimmy Fallon

“Trump denied it, saying, 'I've never had a burner phone. I've had a couple of burner wives, but no burner phones.' ” – James Corden

“Instead, for all of those hours, all the White House phone records just say, 'Scam likely.' ” – Stephen Colbert

“The only time there should be a seven-hour gap is when you're trying to remember what happened on St. Patrick's Day.” – Jimmy Fallon

Like a Rock

“The 94th Academy Awards were held last night and featured the first live performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' from the Disney musical 'Encanto,' followed by an unbelievable live performance of 'We Don't Talk About Jada.' ” – Seth Meyers

“Obviously, Chris Rock did not deserve to be slapped in the face for a joke. Will's point of view is he was defending his wife, and that's a tough position to be in because it's damned if you do, Ted Cruz if you don't.

“To me, there's only one more step to make this right: the Comedy Central roast of Will Smith, hosted by Chris Rock.

“And by the way, no one did anything. A whole roomful of people, no one lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there, Aquaman was there, Catwoman, all sitting on their hands.

“We will never stop talking about this. It was so shocking. ... Even Kanye was like, 'You went onstage and did what at an awards show?' ” – Jimmy Kimmel

“I've got to say, Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up to his wife. Fine. Challenge Chris to a duel or, if you really want to hit him, don't laugh. It hurts more than a punch, I promise you.” – Stephen Colbert

“Yep, in just a split second, the Oscars went from Oscar de la Renta to Oscar De La Hoya, you know?” – Jimmy Fallon

Back at it

“Well, now (Trump is) asking Vladimir Putin to release dirt on the Bidens in the middle of a war. He wants our enemy to dig up damaging information about our president while he is attacking Ukraine – and he doesn't see anything wrong with this.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Damn, he's asking for Russian help through the TV again? Does this man have no shame? And I withdraw the question.

“It's generally frowned upon for U.S. presidents, current or former, to solicit our murderous, mortal enemies for dirt on their political rivals.” – Stephen Colbert

Grand old party

“North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn made some extraordinary claims that his Republican colleagues in Congress are orgy-frequenting degenerates with a fondness for hard drugs. Given the average age of the GOP, I assume they're snorting Boniva.” – Stephen Colbert

“Come on, man, do you really expect us to believe that Congress could plan and execute an orgy? At best, I can see them announcing an exploratory committee that would begin to investigate the feasibility of an orgy at a later date.

“Also, I got to say, if they were having orgies and doing cocaine, I would actually find that impressive. I mean, they're all 70 and 80 years old.

“Oh, please don't name names, because all those names go with faces we know.” – Seth Meyers