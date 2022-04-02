Columbia City police: Fake officer conducted Whitley traffic stop

A driver in Whitley County was recently pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer, Columbia City Police Chief Gary Parrett said Friday.

In a letter to Columbia City and Whitley County residents posted on the police department's website and Facebook page, Parrett said the sheriff's department recently had investigated a case in which a driver was followed and pulled over by a vehicle the driver believed to be a police officer.

It became apparent during the traffic stop that the person was not a police officer, and the driver got to safety and reported the incident, Parrett said.

He said drivers who are not certain they are being pulled over by an official police officer should dial 911 to verify the traffic stop; they may also drive to the nearest police station or sheriff's department.

Parrett asked that drivers in such situations get as many details as possible about the person and the vehicle trying to stop them, and said they should obey all traffic laws "unless you find yourself in imminent danger."