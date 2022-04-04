Pets of the week

Candy Slice is a 1-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix cat. She is small but mighty and has an independent personality. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 if you want to meet Candy Slice.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Teddy is a 2½-year-old neutered cat. He loves attention and gets along great with his cat roommates. To meet Teddy, contact Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Greedo is a 1-year-old spayed terrier, pit bull mix. She is medium-sized and loves car rides, walks and snuggling. She also gets along well with other dogs. To meet Greedo, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.