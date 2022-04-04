Fort Wayne gasoline prices fall nearly 10 cents per gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.20 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and up $1.31 per gallon from a year ago.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden's announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there's no escalations in Russia's war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week."