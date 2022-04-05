Israel Vaides | For The Journal Gazette A motorcyclist prepares to turn on to West Wayne Street downtown Monday afternoon. Previous Next Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am Revved up for spring Revved up for spring Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting Attorneys ask to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths Lithuania opts to halt Russian gas 6 slain in downtown Sacramento as bars close Oregon effort mixed on decriminalization Jan. 6 panel pressures Garland Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education