Distracted driving targeted Thursday

Area law enforcement agencies plan a targeted, one-day enforcement campaign to combat texting and other forms of distracted driving.

Drivers on Thursday can expect to see increased roving and high-visibility patrols with officers on high alert for hands-free violations, a Tuesday news release said.

The Allen County Traffic Safety Partnership -- comprised of the Fort Wayne, Allen County, New Haven and Woodburn police departments -- is joining with law enforcement agencies nationwide in the initiative.

This is the second year for the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign, which is taking place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month and designed to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities. According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claimed the lives of 3,142 people, or more than 8% of all traffic fatalities, in the U.S. in 2020.

The extra enforcement is funded by NHTSA with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“We’re sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is dangerous and unacceptable,” Lt. Tony Maze of the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a statement. “Distracted driving kills and is completely preventable. It’s important to keep that in mind the next time you feel the need to send a text or check your email when behind the wheel.”