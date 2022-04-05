2-year-old identified as Sunday crash victim

A 2-year-old Fort Wayne girl has been identified as the victim of a Sunday afternoon bicycle-motor vehicle crash in northwest Allen County, the county coroner's office said today.

Lucy Ann Hilger was a passenger in a pull-behind bicycle trailer attached to a bicycle that collided with an oncoming motor vehicle in the 9800 block of Butt Road, the coroner's office said in a statement. It said she was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced shortly after arrival.

Lucy died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and her death is the 12th in traffic crashes in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.