Peters dropping bid for Fort Wayne mayor

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said today he would not pursue a run for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2023.

In a statement, Peters, a Republican, said he was suspending the operations of his exploratory committee, which was formed in September 2021.

“I have received encouragement from a number of community leaders and citizens, and believe that I have the skills, background and vision to take this community to the next level," he said in the statement.

“The committee’s work to date has been very encouraging and the feedback positive. After prayerful, thoughtful and deliberate consideration, however, I have decided not to embark upon the rigors of another mayoral campaign nor deploy the necessary resources to run this campaign. Consequently, effective today, I will cease further examination of this possibility and will suspend the operations of my exploratory committee.”

Peters thanked his family, friends and "those who have supported me through this exploration process." He said he would continue to seek ways to positively affect the lives of those who live in Fort Wayne and Allen County.