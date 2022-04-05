Lewinsky talks advocacy in PFW lecture

Surrounded by a frenzy of publicity about her and President Bill Clinton in 1998, Monica Lewinsky did not expect to become an advocate for people who are bullied and for safer social media.

Lewinsky's family and friends were there to support her as she dealt with a second version of herself that had been created by the media, but the idea of being a positive influence in society was unthinkable.

“Nobody would’ve taken the bet,” she told an audience Tuesday night at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Yet there couldn’t be anything more rewarding than to know that she’s been able to help others by her suffering from that time, she added.

Lewinsky was the final guest in this school year’s Omnibus Speaker Series, appearing after her initial January date was cancelled because of COVID-19.

She took the crowd through the phases of her life, from being pushed into the media in her mid-20s for a sexual relationship with Clinton to co-producing the HBO Max documentary “15 Minutes of Shame,” which is about online bullying, shaming and cancel culture.

It ended with a standing ovation from the audience.

jwolf@jg.net