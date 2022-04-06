3 area districts get Teacher Resident Grants in state pilot program

School corporations in Columbia City, Garrett and Warsaw will each receive $30,000 to host two teacher residents as part of a state pilot program, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education said today.

A total of $1.05 million in Teacher Residency Grants were awarded for the 2022-23 academic year to 15 new school corporations and 12 continuing school corporations, the commission said in a statement.

Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools and Whitley Consolidated Schools were among the new grant recipients, both partnering with Purdue University Fort Wayne. Warsaw Community Schools was among the continuing-grant recipients, partnering with Grace College.

The program, modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs, provides yearlong paid teaching experiences for student educators who plan on teaching kindergarten through 12th grade, the statement said.

It said students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. School corporations partner with Indiana colleges to execute the program in their district.