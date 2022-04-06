Library board to hear facilities plan at special meeting

The Allen County Public Library’s Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday as it contemplates investments into its branches.

The meeting will be at the main branch downtown, 900 Library Plaza, and is being live streamed and recorded to the library’s YouTube channel. The recording will also be uploaded to the library’s website on the trustees’ page, a news release said.

Representatives from Bostwick Design Partnership will attend the meeting to present the Facilities Master Plan to the Trustees.

Public comment may be submitted in advance of the meeting to the Library Board of Trustees at Trustees@acpl.info.