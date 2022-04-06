Verbatim: Allen property tax bills to be mailed Thursday

The Allen County treasurer's office issued this news release today:

“Allen County property tax bills will be mailed Thursday, April 7.” says Allen County Treasurer William Royce. Property tax bills may be paid in full or in two installments. The due date for the first installment is Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill; there is no fall mailing.

Taxpayer’s have a responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive a tax bill, you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website. Unpaid bills or late payments will incur a penalty.

There are several online payment methods which can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us or taxpayers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693. A complete list of payment options and instructions are located on the back of the tax bill.

The Treasurer expects a high call volume so taxpayers may experience long wait times on the phone. Your patience is appreciated.