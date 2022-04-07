New charter school proposed for Fort Wayne

Community members will soon get to weigh in on a new K-8 charter school eyed for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy wants to open in the 2023-24 academic year with 150 elementary students, but it plans to expand to the middle school grade levels and eventually serve 400 students, according to a 60-page application filed with the Indiana Charter School Board.

The school would be in southwest Fort Wayne, a location selected because of its "lack of charter schools, the region's high population and the majority of the schools being low-performing," the application said. It expects to draw students from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. April 18 in the Globe Room of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

The Indiana Charter School Board is expected to act on the application during a meeting from 9 a.m. to noon April 28 in Indianapolis. The meeting will be livestreamed on the board's YouTube channel.

Applications for schools in Gary and Lafayette will also be considered.

