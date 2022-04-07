Cigarette butts ruled cause of apartment-complex fire

Smoldering cigarette butts were cited as the cause of a weekend fire that displaced about 50 residents of a southwest-side apartment building, a Fort Wayne Fire Department spokesman said today.

Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said he was not sure what the damage estimate was from the accidental fire Saturday night at Hunt Club Apartments. Insurance adjusters will make that determination.

The 12 apartments at 7515 Saddleback Court were heavily damaged while the units at 7525 Saddleback Court were less affected, the fire department said earlier. About 50 residents had to be evacuated, but no one was injured; some pets were rescued from the blaze.

The Saturday fire was the third at the apartment complex in 15 years. Other fires in March 2008 and June 2007 also displaced dozens of Hunt Club residents.

