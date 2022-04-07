Victim of Paulding Road shooting identified

A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Wednesday night shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of East Paulding Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Luke Matthew Borror died from a gunshot wound, and his death is the fourth homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police have said they were called about 7:45 p.m. and found a man lying next to a vehicle. Officers administered first aid, but the man died.

A witness reported seeing an unknown number of people running from the scene before police arrived. Police had no immediate suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.