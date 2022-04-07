High court hears emergency-powers appeal

INDIANAPOLIS -- The five Indiana Supreme Court justices peppered attorneys with questions Thursday in a constitutional dispute between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the legislature about the power to call a special session.

Much of the argument focused on the merits of the constitutional right to call a special session. But justices also discussed procedural issues of standing, legislative immunity and a law that says the governor can’t sue without the attorney general’s opinion.

Solicitor General Tom Fisher -– representing the legislature -– says the case should have been stopped long ago.

“Well, the problem is that there is not a real legal dispute. There's an abstract question about what the constitutionality of (the law is). That's not the role of courts to decide abstract questions. It's to resolve real legal disputes,” he said.

But Richard Blaiklock said the governor has standing “because there’s a constitutional violation.”

He also told the justices Hoosiers need certainty on government powers for future emergencies, noting it will cause confusion otherwise.

Legislators in 2021 passed House Enrolled Act 1123, giving themselves the authority to call a special session if the governor declares an emergency with statewide impact. Once in session, lawmakers have the right under law to cancel that emergency.

The law was a reaction to COVID-19 executive orders issued by Holcomb in 2020 that some lawmakers didn’t like. But the legislature was out of session and couldn’t come back to block those moves unless the governor called them.

Indiana's legislature meets every year starting in January. In odd-numbered years, it stays until April 30 to draft a biennial budget. In even-numbered years it adjourns in mid-March. Other than that, the Indiana Constitution says “if, in the opinion of the Governor, the public welfare shall require it, he may at any time by proclamation, call a special session.”

Holcomb vetoed the new law and the legislature overrode the veto. The governor then sued. A Marion County trial court judge agreed with the governor on the procedural issues, allowing the case to proceed, but disagreed on the merits -- saying the General Assembly has the legal authority to call a special session.

