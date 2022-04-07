Suracks donate $5 million to Taylor entrepreneur project

Taylor University said today it has received a $5 million gift from Chuck and Lisa Surack of Fort Wayne to build a new facility that will house the university's Film & Media Program and its entrepreneurial and innovation hub.

The gift was announced today at Taylor's semi-annual meeting of its Board of Visitors, a volunteer group that advises the president and other campus leaders. Chuck Surack, the founder of Sweetwater Sound, received an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the Upland-based university in 2018 and recently joined the group.

“Taylor University has been a place of innovation and creativity for 175 years, and we are blessed to have members of the extended Taylor family who are exemplars in this regard,” Taylor President D. Michael Lindsay said in a statement. “What Chuck and Lisa Surack have done, through and with Sweetwater, is precisely the kind of entrepreneurial energy we want our students to embrace and embody.”

Taylor said the new building will be home to the Surack Center for Entrepreneurship and Media Arts, an academic area that will be a model for equipping young men and women to make a difference in their communities.

The facility will offer areas designated for entrepreneurship development, a focus for Taylor, and provide dedicated space for Film and Media Production students to master the tools and technology changing and shaping lives, the university said. It said it hoped to break ground later this year.