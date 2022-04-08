Commissioners take step toward possible jail-money borrowing

The Allen County commissioners this morning took a step toward possibly borrowing money for a new jail to satisfy a federal judge's ruling requiring they stem overcrowding and improve conditions for inmates at the current facility.

The commissioners also heard comments from four residents urging them to look at alternatives to a jail project that could cost more than $300 million.

The unanimous vote on the jail resolution was not a vote to spend money or build a new jail, Commissioner Rich Beck said after the meeting.

Instead, it is a measure that, if the commissioners decide to issue a bond to borrow money for the jail, they could use part of that money to pay themselves back for necessary up-front costs, such as architect's fees.

