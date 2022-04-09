Late night laughs

We've got Spirit, yes we do!

“Spirit Airlines may have a new owner soon. Back in February, Spirit announced plans to merge with Frontier Airlines, but yesterday, JetBlue swooped in with a better offer. JetBlue wants to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion, plus $55 extra for carry-on luggage.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Don't worry, it'll still be the same Spirit Airlines, except now every seat will have a TV that doesn't work and a bag of blue chips.” – Jimmy Fallon

“The JetBlue CEO said, 'Customers shouldn't have to choose between a low fare and a great experience, and JetBlue has shown it's possible to have both.' And Spirit Airlines has shown that it's not.

“Spirit, in real estate terms, is what you'd call a 'fixer-upper.' This would be a clash in cultures for sure. Spirit is a budget airline, no frills. Ever fly Spirit? And then JetBlue offers things like free Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks – they have a real bathroom instead of a bucket that everyone passes around.

“If there's no Spirit anymore, who are we going to make fun of? Look out, Allegiant, you're on deck.” – Jimmy Kimmel

Mushrooming appeal

After a researcher in England discovered that mushrooms and other fungi communicate similarly to humans.

“When they prodded them with electrodes, they exhibited spikes of cognitive activity that resembled vocabularies of around 50 words – like an Eric Trump-level vocabulary.

“They were able to determine that mushrooms say, 'Hello,' 'Goodbye' and 'For the love of God, please stop eating us to get high.'

“Ironically, you know who would find this story most interesting is people on mushrooms, right? Isn't that crazy? A mushroom might actually be a 'fungi.' ” – Jimmy Kimmel

Deepest, darkest Amazon

“Over the weekend, workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island were able to successfully unionize. It's the first Amazon union. And the new president of the union said something funny. The president of the union said, 'We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space, because when he was up there, we were signing people up.' ” – Jimmy Kimmel

“This is great news. That is fantastic. And Amazon is now going all out to make sure it doesn't happen again.” – Stephen Colbert

On Amazon's new internal messaging app

“The app essentially censors anything controversial at Amazon, including the word 'restroom,' which may not be missed. Many Amazon workers are more familiar with the phrases 'empty Powerade bottle' or 'on Bezos' grave.' ” – Stephen Colbert

Obama in the house!

“Former President Barack Obama today visited the White House, and out of habit, Jeanine Pirro called for his impeachment.”– Seth Meyers

“But it was fun to see the former president at the White House. Obama felt like a guy who was visiting his old high school, and Biden was like the old gym teacher who never left.” – Jimmy Fallon

“That's really got to bother Trump. All these lies and schemes and lawsuits to get back to the White House, Obama just strolls right in there.” – Jimmy Kimmel

Alaska gold

“Sarah Palin has announced that she is running for Congress in Alaska, which is good news for Republicans and great news for Democrats.

“You know, for someone who could see Russia from her house, she should have known years ago what Putin was up to, don't you think?” – Jimmy Fallon

“Trump endorsing Palin is like paste eating endorsing glue sniffing.”– Jimmy Kimmel

Music and a message

“Ukrainian President Zelensky made an appearance on the Grammys. He gave a heartfelt address to the Grammys audience. He said, 'The silence of ruined cities and killed people. What is more opposite to music?' Which is very profound: What is more opposite to music? I thought he was going say Nickelback, which would have been a sick burn. But this was better – keep it focused.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“And I got to say as a 48-year-old man, I was just happy to see someone at the Grammys whose name I knew.” – Seth Meyers

“Doja Cat nearly missed her acceptance speech, because she was using the bathroom. See? This is why they need litter boxes under the seats – I've said it a million times.” – Jimmy Kimmel