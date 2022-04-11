Monday, April 11, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 71
Normal 59
Record: (1930) 84
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 47
Normal 37
Record: (1989) 19
Stage of the Maumee 4.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 20
For April 224
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For April 0.77 inch (-0.44)
For the year 7.72 inches (-0.90)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For April 0.7 inch (0.2)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:08 a.m.
Sunset 8:16 p.m.
Moonrise 2:43 p.m.
Moonset 5:26 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
