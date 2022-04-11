Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 71

Normal 59

Record: (1930) 84

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 47

Normal 37

Record: (1989) 19

Stage of the Maumee 4.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 20

For April 224

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For April 0.77 inch (-0.44)

For the year 7.72 inches (-0.90)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For April 0.7 inch (0.2)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:08 a.m.

Sunset 8:16 p.m.

Moonrise 2:43 p.m.

Moonset 5:26 a.m. Tuesday