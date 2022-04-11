Veterans, politicians break ground for memorial bridge upgrades

About a dozen veterans aided area political leaders in today's ceremonial groundbreaking for a revamped bridge to honor all who have served in the U.S. military.

The Gov. Samuel Bigger Memorial Bridge on Spy Run Avenue just north of the Three Rivers Apartments high-rise buildings is now to be known as the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The bridge also is to receive what Shan Gunawardena, Fort Wayne director of public works, called "significant upgrades" costing about $5.3 million and in the works for about two years.

The changes will include new overhead arches with white LED lighting to underscore the bridge's function as a gateway structure, he said.

Mayor Tom Henry was clearly pleased by the bridge's design.

"Isn't this cool?" he said after the groundbreaking. Now the city has "two entirely different, bridges, with two different kinds of lighting" to make entering or leaving the city memorable.

Henry was referring to the Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge, which brings motorists into the city along North Clinton Street as the companion bridge.

