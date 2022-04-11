Verbatim: Ground broken on upgrades to Veterans Memorial Bridge

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division, and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) today held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on significant upgrades to the bridge along Spy Run Avenue near The Old Fort.

The bridge is now known as the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge. The City and the northeast Indiana delegation of the Indiana General Assembly worked together to get the bridge renamed.

Project details:

The bridge will continue to provide three through lanes for motorists while also providing additional pedestrian width to enhance the connectivity of downtown to The Old Fort and the adjacent neighborhoods;

A railing will be installed to separate vehicular traffic from pedestrian traffic.

Several bump out areas will be provided for pedestrians above the pier locations to create focal points. Pedestrian plaza areas will be provided at the southwest and southeast corners of the bridge. There will also be curved column features at the bump out areas which will accommodate accent lighting elements. Lighting for illumination of the roadway as well as the pedestrian walkways will be included.

Construction anticipated to be completed in summer 2023.

The construction investment is $5.3 million, with 66 percent of the funding coming from federal/state resources and the remaining 34 percent from the City.

23,500 vehicles pass over the bridge each day.

“The renovation of a signature gateway bridge in our community will provide motorists and pedestrians with safe and innovative ways to navigate our City,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m also grateful for the opportunity we have to honor and recognize all branches of the military.”

Mayor Henry was joined at today’s announcement by state and local government leaders, military officials, INDOT representatives, and community and neighborhood advocates. R.L. McCoy is the lead contractor on the project.