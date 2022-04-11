Suspect charged in Sunday stabbing death

A man was arrested in the death of a man found Sunday night at a motel on Fort Wayne's east side.

Kevin G. Harris, 33, was charged today with murder after the victim was found about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Traveler's Inn, 4606 E. Washington Blvd. He appeared to have been stabbed, police said.

An initial hearing for Harris is set for this afternoon in Allen Superior Court.

The Allen County coroner's office will identify the victim and cause and manner of death.

Police said the victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead when he was found at the motel.