Verbatim: Union Street Market announces 5 new merchants

April 11, 2022, FORT WAYNE, INDIANA -- Union Street Market today announced five new merchants, bringing the total to 19 of its 25 overall merchant spaces. Four of the five will be located in the Market’s East Hall, where patrons will primarily find fresh and specialty food items.

“Like all great public markets, Union Street Market will be a place to shop for locally grown and produced foods and a place to eat and drink,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development. “The businesses we are announcing today include a butcher shop that will feature beef, pork and lamb from local farms; a fishmonger bringing the freshest seafood to Fort Wayne from both coasts; a wonderful charcuterie, cheese, and wine bar; a hyper-local bee farmer with an amazing range of honey and bee products, and a vegan bistro that puts sustainability at the center of the plate.”

The five businesses announced include:

Craft Meatery builds on Jason Brown’s deep commitment to the farming community in Indiana and adjoining states. As chef-owner of 110 Craft Meatery in Warsaw, Brown proudly serves only meats sourced from local farms. “Our staff currently cuts all the meat used in the restaurant, and we have a display case where patrons can purchase fresh local meats, so creating a butcher shop at Union Street Market feels like a logical next step for our business,” Brown said. “Not only will Fort Wayne customers now have access to fresh local meats and poultry every day, but our grill in the Market allows us to serve burgers and house-made sausages and get creative with the product our farmers will supply us with.”

Market Seafood fills a major void in Fort Wayne -- a dedicated seafood store that features products from sustainable fisheries. Seeing this opportunity, Jason Brown returns to his roots as a chef at Noa seafood restaurant in Warsaw. “Observing the success of seafood stalls at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market and Milwaukee Public Market, we see tremendous potential for a seafood business at Union Street Market,” Brown said. “We will blow everyone away with the variety and freshness!”

From My Side of the Kitchen is the brainchild of Jennifer Krider, who for over 30 years has been a leader in the local culinary and food retail scene as director of catering, culinary instructor, and executive chef. Since 2019, “The Kitchen” has provided catering services to Northeast Indiana along with its specialty food boutique in Columbia City. “At Union Street Market, the Kitchen will feature our popular grazing boxes, which offer amazing local cheeses and charcuterie, plus a great selection of Indiana wines,” said Krider. “Customers will also enjoy our olive bar, fresh salads, and wraps with a broad selection of house-made items.”

Neon Carrot is a plant-based bistro where sustainability is always on the menu. Their eclectic menu is created from organic, locally sourced, fresh ingredients and features their signature Vegan McDowell Ribs and Carrot Dawgs as well as tapas, sushi, and a weekend prix fixe dinner. Debbie and Nathan Morin, founders of North Coast Organics in Fort Wayne, currently create award-winning edible body-care products that are sold nationally. “We are excited about returning to our roots in the culinary arts,” said Nathan Morin. “Neon Carrot’s mission is to be a force for good and prove that plant-based foods don’t have to be expensive or rely on fake meat products.”

Bee Great mirrors the passion of David and Tammy Mullins for all things bee-related. Both are educators: David a former professor and college administrator and Tammy a principal with Fort Wayne Community Schools. They have grown David’s bee-keeping hobby into a thriving business producing honey and beeswax skin care products along with hive-tending services and a store in Churubusco. “I started with two hives in 2018 and now tend nearly 60, which produce about two tons of honey each year,” said Mullins. “At Union Street Market, customers will find our barrel-aged honeys infused with bourbon and coffee, plus all sorts of treats made with honey from cookies to cocktail mixers!”

Union Street Market remains on schedule to open in October 2022. Additional merchant announcements are expected soon, but there are still a few spaces available. Food entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit www.unionstreetmarket.org to learn about leasing opportunities.