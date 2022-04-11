Fort Wayne gas prices fall 10 cents per gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, to $3.86 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 37.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, to $4.10 per gallon today, the statement said It said the national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction -- down -- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don't take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week."