Charging stations now available in downtown Fort Wayne

Drivers of electric vehicles can now plug into charging stations while parked in downtown Fort Wayne.

The city plans to eventually have more than 30 stations throughout Fort Wayne, a news release said. It received a $90,000 grant toward the installation of the stations from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee.

The corners at Barr and Berry streets and at Barr and Wayne streets have three Level 2 charging stations.

Level 2 charging stations can typically charge two vehicles with 16 amps of electricity at a time or one vehicle with 32 amps. The Barr Street stations can only charge one vehicle at a time, but the remaining charging stations planned in the city will be able to charge two simultaneously.

The city’s Public Works Division plans to install 28 charging stations this year. Several dual charging stations will be downtown, including two at the Allen County Public Library, one at the Civic Garage and one at the Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza.

On the city’s north side, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will get four dual charging stations. The Meijer on Maysville Road will get five, and two are planned for the future Meijer store at Dupont and Diebold roads.

On the south side of Fort Wayne, Jefferson Pointe along Jefferson Boulevard will get two dual charging stations, Foster Park will get two near the golf clubhouse, and the Renaissance Pointe YMCA will get one.

