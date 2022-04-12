Defendant admits to Wells Street stabbing

A Fort Wayne man could serve 50 years behind bars after admitting he stabbed another man to death in a semitrailer on Wells Street.

Arthur Reeves, 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Monday in Allen Superior Court to murder in the Jan. 9, 2021, death of Randolph D. Bazile.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Reeves to be sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge Fran Gull will decide whether to accept the plea deal during a sentencing hearing May 11.

Police were called to a fight in the 1000 block of Wells Street about 3:12 p.m. They found Reeves and Bazile in a small compartment inside the rear of a semitrailer. Bazile had been wounded and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Reeves told investigators he met Bazile at a nearby warming hut and Bazile had asked Reeves to accompany him to the trailer. They got high, and Reeves said he became scared when Bazile "pulled more drugs and a spoon out of his sock."

Reeves said he turned away from Bazile and drew his knife while using his body to hide his actions. He said he believed he stabbed Bazile five or six times in what police described "an unprovoked surprise attack."

"During this attack, (Reeves) admitted that he was also kicking (Bazile) but indicated that (Bazile) never hit him back during the attack," court documents said.

Reeves also said he tried to flee but was unable to open the door to the trailer's compartment. Reeves assumed he was locked in and called 911 to ask for help. He was one of two callers who reported the incident, police said.

