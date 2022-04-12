Fire victim identified through DNA testing

The victim of a March 26 house fire in southern Allen County has been identified through DNA testing, the county coroner's office said today.

The body of Daniel Lee Linnemeier, 34, of Ossian was located in the debris of the fire in the 17600 block of Morton Road, the coroner's office said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office, the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.