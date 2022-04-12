2 juveniles charged in Paulding Road shooting

Two male juveniles face murder charges in the shooting of a man found in the parking lot of an East Paulding Road church last week, Fort Wayne police said today.

A 15-year-old has been charged with murder, felony murder and robbery, and a 16-year-old has been charged with felony murder and robbery, city police said in a statement.

Police were called to New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man down. Officers located Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds. His death was ruled the fourth homicide of the year in Allen County.

The police homicide division was assisted by the Emergency Service Team, the Vice/Narcotics Division, the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the county prosecutor’s office.