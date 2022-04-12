Victim of Sunday stabbing at motel identified

A 48-year-old Louisiana man has been identified as the victim of a stabbing Sunday night at an East Washington Boulevard motel, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Terry Eugene Coleman died from a stab wound to the neck, and his death is the fifth homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police were called to the Traveler's Inn in the 4600 block of East Washington about 9:30 p.m. and located Coleman inside a motel room, where fire department medics pronounced him dead, the statement said.

Although Coleman has been positively identified, it said, notification has not been made to the next of kin. The coroner's office asked for the public's assistance in locating and contacting relatives; it believes he was formerly in Louisiana and in Jacksonville, Florida, arriving in Fort Wayne before May 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 260-449-7389.

The stabbing remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.