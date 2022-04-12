Verbatim: Vehicle charging stations on Wayne and Berry streets now operational

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- The six electric vehicle charging stations located near the corner of Barr Street at both Wayne and Berry streets are now operational.

The City of Fort Wayne received a $90,000 grant to go toward the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. The grant came from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee.

Fort Wayne's Public Works Division has installed 8 stations at several locations throughout the community and will be installing another 20 or more this year.

Planned or installed Locations and number of Level 2 Dual Charging stations:

Allen County Public Library downtown branch, 2

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4

Downtown Civic Garage, 1

Foster Park near the golf clubhouse, 2

Jefferson Pointe along Jefferson Boulevard, 2

Meijer at Dupont and Diebold roads (future location of store), 2

Meijer on Lima Road, 2

Meijer on Maysville Road, 5

Renaissance Point YMCA, 1

Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza, 1

Locations and number of Level 2 Single Chargers

Berry Street parking, 3

Wayne Street parking, 3

Locations of future vehicle stations and number of stations:

Public Safety Academy in Southtown Centre, 2

Indiana Tech Campus, 2

Quimby Village near Clyde Theater, 2

To be considered for the grant, the City responded to a request for proposals from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

Greater Indiana Clean Cities, a non-profit designated by the U.S. Department of Energy to help deploy alternative fuels and transportation, coordinated with the City of Fort Wayne to identify potential charging sites, assess identified site needs, and write the City's grant application.

Kerri Garvin, Executive Director of Greater Indiana Clean Cities believes "these chargers will encourage adoption of electric vehicles, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Indiana."