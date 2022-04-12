City Council approves Avenue of Autos project

Fort Wayne City Council members approved a plan Tuesday that involves spending $372,500 more than the appraised value to buy three buildings on the Avenue of Autos off the Illinois Road near Interstate 69.

The nearly $15.6 million plan to use the properties for a three-building campus involves a $7.2 million sale price for the buildings. It was one of two plans approved by council members to purchase buildings above appraised values because of the locations' value to city development.

The Redevelopment Commission previously agreed to buy the properties on the city’s behalf because the commission can pay more than the average of two proposals, while the city is prohibited from doing so.

City Controller Garry Morr has said the Avenue of Autos properties are perfect to relocate several city departments because of how the three properties will conveniently form a campus. However, the appraisals came in lower than the sale price because they were not assessed as one campus, he said.

The 27,250-square-foot 811 Cadillac Building will become the home for police storage and radio shop after about $4.31 million for its purchase, renovations and equipment.

Fleet Management will relocate to the 633 Buick Building after an addition brings the building’s total size to 56,852 square feet, which will cost $7.61 million.

The city’s street light maintenance, sign shop and traffic signals department will be in the 24,200-square-foot 505 Saturn Building, which will cost $3.56 million.

The $15.6 million project will come from the city’s General Fund.

The council also approved the purchase of 1216, 1228, 1302 and 1306 N. Harrison St., which has been the home of Schaab Metal Products, Inc. since 1913.

The $1.7 million price tag is based on the property the Schaab business will move to on Wallace Street. The average of two appraisals for the Harrison Street properties was not shared publicly, but Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said it was about a quarter of the sale price.

