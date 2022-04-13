Traffic signal planned for intersection near Blackhawk

A traffic signal is planned for the northeast Fort Wayne intersection where cars have hit two students on their way to school, a city spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools supports the efforts to improve the safety of East State Boulevard and Arrowwood/Busche Drive, which is near Blackhawk Middle School, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

"We understand that it takes a little time for that change to happen," she said, "but we're happy to assist with the city in whatever way we can to expedite it."

The city is designing improvements for that area of East State Boulevard, including the conceptual plan for a signalized intersection at Arrowwood/Busche. The traffic signal is expected to be installed in 2023, said Natalie Eggeman, a city spokeswoman.

