Wind advisory: Allen, 9 other northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio counties

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Allen County and nine other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, saying southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected and isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible.

The winds could blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. It said tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Drivers should use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, the weather service said.

Other counties included in the advisory area are DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.