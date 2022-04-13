3 die, 5 hurt in US 30 crash

Three people died this morning when a semi struck a car carrying five people on U.S. 30 near the Whitley County-Allen County border.

Thomas Stanley Leo Holt Clifford III, 34, of Columbia City was turning a semi left from U.S. 30 and onto Whitley County Road 800 East when he struck the vehicle, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department said. That county road is known as West County Line Road in Allen County.

James M. Hagwood, 50, of Plymouth, and Sylvia Perales, 59, and Jesse L. Perales, 29, both of Warsaw, died after the crash.

Joseph J. Drummond, 29, of Fort Wayne, and Jessica R. Craft, 36, of Silver Lake were taken to a hospital with injuries and were later released.

Clifford was treated for minor injuries at the scene, as were the drivers of two vehicles who were stopped at the intersection and were also struck by the semi.

The crash continues to be under investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

