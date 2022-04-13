Snow talk in April

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, gave Barry Marquart, director of buildings and grounds, a very serious look as he walked up to the podium at Tuesday's meeting.

Marquart was at the meeting to request an additional $50,000 for unanticipated snow and ice removal.

“We don't want to talk about snow right now,” Tucker said in a firm tone before she smiled.

Marquart said he wasn't surprised to hear that after looking to the open meeting room behind him.

“I can tell from the dwindling audience,” he said to a roar of laughter from the council members.

Typically, the city doesn't have to request additional money for snow and ice removal because $100,000 is approved with the annual budget.

But Marquart said it can be hard to predict. In the last five years, the department has ranged from spending $33,000 to $96,000 on snow and ice removal for the year.

Hopefully, the roads of Fort Wayne will not need to be treated for snow and ice until this winter.

