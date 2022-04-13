Motorcyclist dead in Steuben crash

Indiana State Police are investigating a Steuben County motorcycle crash that left the driver dead Tuesday night.

Officers said Fremont resident Tyler Channing Szapkiw, 28, was driving a Harley Davidson in the 2200 block of West Orland Road at a high rate of speed about 9:30 p.m.

Police said he missed a curve, ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole that snapped in half from the impact.

Szapkiw was not wearing a helmet.

He was found unconscious suffering from a head injury. Szapkiw was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital where he later died.

No further information was provided.