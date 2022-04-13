2 dead in Whitley County crash

Police in Whitley County are investigating a crash that killed two people early today on U.S. 30.

Emergency dispatchers said officers were called to the area near the Allen-Whitley county line at 6:47 a.m.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30.

Motorists were being asked to use West Washington Center Road to Kroemer Road or U.S. 33 to get back onto U.S. 30. Traffic was being diverted to East Lincolnway Road.

No further information was provided.