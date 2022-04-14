Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A minivan drives through high water Wednesday where a drainage ditch is under construction at Franke Park. Previous Next Thursday, April 14, 2022 1:00 am Amphibious assault Amphibious assault Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Downtown installs 6 car charging stations City Council approves more money for auto mart Development grant effort advances SACS to allow public comment at meeting start Tax refunds on the way Guilty plea entered for fatal attack in trailer Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education