Verbatim: Kosciusko REMC Reports Significant Outages

Kosciusko REMC issued the following news release today:

This afternoon, a storm rolling through Kosciusko County has caused scattered outages throughout Kosciusko REMC’s service territory. KREMC dispatched their line crews to begin work to restore power to over 3,500 members. Due to the high winds today, numerous poles, lines and trees are down throughout the county. KREMC has an outage map available to their members on their website, kremc.com.





The public is advised to ALWAYS stay away from downed lines, and to report any issues immediately to the cooperative at 574-267-6331 or 1-800-790-7362.