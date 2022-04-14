Body of missing Adams County woman found in river

The body of a missing Decatur woman was recovered from the Wabash River near Geneva on Tuesday, Indiana conservation officers said tonight.

Vickers was reported missing March 12, the Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Officers were alerted to the site by a 911 call from a passerby, the statement said. It said the investigation is ongoing and an exact cause of Vickers' death is pending autopsy results.

Conservation officers are being assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur police.