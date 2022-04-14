Jury convicts on murder charge in Franklin Avenue shooting

Jurors found a Fort Wayne man guilty today of murder for shooting a local father of four children, with another on the way, in September.

John L. Vires, 37, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement after he shot William Erhardt, 37, at Vires’ home on Franklin Avenue about 2 a.m. Sept. 22. The two, who were described as friends, were celebrating Erhardt’s birthday at A&O Sweet Shop Tavern on High Street.

Vires said he shot Erhardt in the chest in self-defense, but evidence indicated otherwise.

Jurors decided on a verdict after more than two hours on the third day of Vires’ trial, Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Chaille said. He was found guilty on both counts.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will deliver Vires’ sentence at an 11 a.m. hearing July 1.

