Flamm named Grace College president

A seven-month, nationwide search for Grace College's new president officially ended with the announcement today that its executive vice president will be promoted to the role.

Drew Flamm will transition to the job in July -- becoming Winona Lake college's seventh president -- following the decision by the Board of Trustees, a news release said. Flamm has more than 16 years of higher education experience at multiple colleges, including Manchester University and nine years at Grace.

Butch Shook, board member and search committee chair, said the board is thrilled with Flamm's promotion.

"He has a deep love for Grace College and Seminary and unwavering confidence that God will continue using this institution to help students better know Christ and make him known," Shook said in a statement.

John Teevan has served as interim president since January, after longtime President Bill Katip's health prompted him to retire earlier than expected. Katip originally planned to retire in June.

