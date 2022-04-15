Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A woman flies a kite for children playing at the Shoaff Park playground on a windy Thursday. Winds over 20 mph were consistent throughout the day with a gust of 55 mph reported at Fort Wayne International Airport. Previous Next Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am Fun in the sun MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Fun in the sun Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories 4.3 million to get $125 tax refund Perilous crossing by school to get aid Semi, car crash on US 30; 3 dead State acts to help special education Protected from the elements Habitat planning 19 homes in season Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education