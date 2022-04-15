2 suspects sought in death of South Whitley man

Police are looking for two suspects following the death of a South Whitley man who was identified Friday as Allen County's latest homicide victim.

The Allen County coroner's office identified a body found in a wooded area on Fort Wayne's southeast side as William J. Kintzel, 63.

A man walking through the woods about 7:20 p.m. Thursday found the body near McCormick and Birchwood avenues, near E. Pontiac Street, New Haven Avenue and South Coliseum Boulevard. Police said the victim had chest injuries.

Kintzel was shot multiple times, and his death is Allen County's sixth homicide this year, the coroner said.

Fort Wayne police released photos Friday of two suspects in connection with Kintzel's death. They're asking the public's help in identifying them.

Police asked neighbors to review their home video surveillance footage and call police if there is any information that might help.

The investigation is being conducted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or the P3 Tips app.

