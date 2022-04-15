Body found in woods identified, called homicide victim

A 63-year-old South Whitley man has been identified as the man found in a Fort Wayne woods on Thursday night, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

William J. Kintzel died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the sixth homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Kintzel's body was found in a wooded area near Birchwood and McCormick avenues about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, the statement said.

Police have said a man walking through the woods found the body. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded and pronounced death.

Kintzel's death remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.